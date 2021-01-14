bthornley@spooneradvocate.com

MINONG– Like their female counterparts, the Northwood Evergreens boys team is enjoying a great season. The boys are currently tied for first place with Clear Lake in the Lakeland Central Conference, unbeaten at 3-0. Overall, Clear Lake is 8-0, while Northwood is 6-1.

