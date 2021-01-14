...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED...
.A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the
Northland, lingering longest along portions of the South Shore
due to lake effects. A wintry mix will also be possible at times.
The snowfall isn't expected to be especially heavy, but it will
be rather prolonged, resulting in snowfall amounts of 3 to
6 inches central Minnesota into parts of northwest Wisconsin, with
some locally higher amounts. Light freezing rain will be possible
as well at times but any icing is expected to be minimal.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
4 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
highest toward Hinckley, Pine City, Siren, and Shell Lake. Some
locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across Pine,
Burnett, and Washburn Counties. A period of freezing rain will
also be possible but icing amounts will be minimal.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In
Minnesota, Pine and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the
Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From noon today to 4 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
