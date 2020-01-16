CLAYTON– The Northwood Evergreen boys were beaten at Webster on January 7 but came back on Friday, Jan. 10, to overpower the Clayton Bears.

At Webster, the Evergreens fell behind 36-17 in the first half. They came back to outscore Webster 32-21 in the second half, but it was not enough, as Webster held on for a 57-49 win.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments