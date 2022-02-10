Basketball

Evergreen Jared Schultz drives to the basket in a 43-27 win over Shell Lake. Northwood hosts Frederic on Feb. 10.

 Bill Thornley

MINONG– The Northwood Evergreens boys basketball team chalked up a pair of wins this week, beating Webster and Shell Lake.

Northwood 52, Webster 48

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments