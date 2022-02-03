Northwoods
Bill Thornley

MINONG– In West Lakeland Conference boys basketball in Minong on Friday, Jan. 28, the Clear Lake Warriors defeated the Northwood Evergreens 59-48.

Then on Monday, Jan. 31, they came back to host Shell Lake and downed the Lakers 56-37.

