MENOMONIE – The Northwest Icemen co-op hockey team, featuring skaters from Spooner and Shell Lake high schools, defeated the Menomonie Mustangs team 4-3 at Menomonie on Monday, Jan. 31.
“It was a good game that I felt we were in control of for most of the time,” said Coach Curtis Cutsforth. “A couple of weak passes that were intercepted and gave them a breakaway, or a soft goal from a long shot kept them in the game. We had plenty of opportunities to take an even more commanding lead, but slight deflections resulted in missed shots.
