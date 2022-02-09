“Spooner ski team’s had a great season!” said Rail coaches Cherie Hagen and Katie Eichten. “Twenty-seven Spooner HS/MS skiers competed at the Conference race at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable. Everyone skied well and had a blast!”

Team Results: Spooner Middle School boys took 1st place. Middle School girls took 2nd place.

