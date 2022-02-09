The Spooner boys team placed first at the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Northern Conference Meet held in Cable at Feb. 1. Middle School Boys Team: (R-L) Reid Hagen, Simon Hedlund, Ben Eichten, Zander Walt, Joe Eichten, David Solveson, Brodey Garrett, Charlie Smith, Archer Schultz (back), Nathan Whitmore (back), Reese Whitmore (back), Trenton Gullickson (back) and Liam Russell (back). In the Top 10 for boys it was Ben Eichten 2nd, Theo Kohl 4th, Simon Hedlund 7th and Reid Hagen 9th. The State Meet will be held on Feb. 12–13 at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable.
The Spooner girls placed second at the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Northern Conference Meet held at Cable on Feb. 1. Pictured are Lily Paulson, Ari Frederickson, Annalie Lindgren, Jaeden Aselson and Claire Paulson. In the Middle School Girls Top 10 it was Claire Paulson 2nd, Ari Frederickson 7th and Annalie Lindgren 9th. The State Meet will be held Feb. 12–13 at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable.
The Spooner boys team placed first at the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Northern Conference Meet held in Cable at Feb. 1. Middle School Boys Team: (R-L) Reid Hagen, Simon Hedlund, Ben Eichten, Zander Walt, Joe Eichten, David Solveson, Brodey Garrett, Charlie Smith, Archer Schultz (back), Nathan Whitmore (back), Reese Whitmore (back), Trenton Gullickson (back) and Liam Russell (back). In the Top 10 for boys it was Ben Eichten 2nd, Theo Kohl 4th, Simon Hedlund 7th and Reid Hagen 9th. The State Meet will be held on Feb. 12–13 at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable.
Contributed
The Spooner girls placed second at the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Northern Conference Meet held at Cable on Feb. 1. Pictured are Lily Paulson, Ari Frederickson, Annalie Lindgren, Jaeden Aselson and Claire Paulson. In the Middle School Girls Top 10 it was Claire Paulson 2nd, Ari Frederickson 7th and Annalie Lindgren 9th. The State Meet will be held Feb. 12–13 at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable.
“Spooner ski team’s had a great season!” said Rail coaches Cherie Hagen and Katie Eichten. “Twenty-seven Spooner HS/MS skiers competed at the Conference race at the Birkie Trailhead in Cable. Everyone skied well and had a blast!”
Team Results: Spooner Middle School boys took 1st place. Middle School girls took 2nd place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.