This is a photo of Cary Elkin, also known as Cary McNamara, from her facebook page. Elkin’s body was found at her home in the Town of Sand Lake on Friday, April 2 from an apparent homicide by gunshot wounds. Her friends remember her as a wonderful woman who had overcome many difficulties in her life.
As of Tuesday, April 27, no charges have been filed and no suspects have been arrested in the death of a Stone Lake area woman, 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin, who was found dead in her home on April 2 with multiple gunshot wounds.
The death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). Cary Elkin was found dead April 2 in her home on Hungry Lake Lane in Sand Lake Township.
