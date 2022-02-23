SHELL LAKE – The School District of Shell Lake named Todd Felhofer as new superintendent on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The Board of Education approved his hiring at the regular meeting Monday, Feb. 21.
Felhofer began his teaching experience in 1987, according to the school district, as a middle school teacher in Mukwonago. He spent 10 years as a middle school teacher in Whitefish Bay, and was an elementary school principal in Marshfield Unified School District from 1999-2015.
Felhofer became district administrator and 7-12 principal for the School District of Greenwood in 2015, where he is currently employed.
Felhofer holds a bachelor of arts degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master’s degree in reading and certification in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee.
The board expressed their excitement of Felhofer’s hiring at their meeting Monday night, saying they knew he was excited to join the team, as well.
“He’s a very good guy,” said Supt. David Bridenhagen. “He’ll be a good fit.”
The Board of Education began its search in October 2021, assisted by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. It included a national search, a rigorous application process, an open community forum that was also broadcast on the district web page, an interview with the administrative team and multiple interviews with the Board of Education. There were two other candidates: Kurt Lindau, Lake Holcome School District administrator, and Tom Wissink, New Richmond High School principal.
Felhofer will become superintendent effective July 1, replacing current Supt. Bridenhagen, who will retire on June 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.