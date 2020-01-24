SPOONER– Doing Algebra can be tricky – and with it being a required course for graduation at Spooner High School, it can be the downfall of students who have trouble mastering it, requiring taking the class until it is passed.
A new math course was approved by the Spooner school board during its meeting on Monday, Jan. 20, to better equip those students to be successful.
