A Barron man accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after an Aug. 6 crash resulted in the death of a passenger did not show up for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday and it’s believed he may have fled the country.

Mohamed A. Shire, 45, was scheduled to appear in Barron County Circuit Court to face felony charges of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd-plus) and homicide by use of a vehicle w/PAC (2nd-plus). When he failed to appear, a nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued, although the prosecution had heard the defendant may have fled the country.

