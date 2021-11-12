A Barron man accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after an Aug. 6 crash resulted in the death of a passenger did not show up for his preliminary hearing on Tuesday and it’s believed he may have fled the country.
Mohamed A. Shire, 45, was scheduled to appear in Barron County Circuit Court to face felony charges of vehicle operator fleeing/eluding officer, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd-plus) and homicide by use of a vehicle w/PAC (2nd-plus). When he failed to appear, a nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued, although the prosecution had heard the defendant may have fled the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.