HAYWARD– Namekagon River Valley Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, with members from Hayward, Spooner, Minong, Shell Lake, Rice Lake, Danbury, Stone Lake, Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe, and many other areas, held their 21st annual Banquet & Auction in support of the local elk herd and elk across America on February 8 at The Steakhouse in Hayward.
It was a packed house filled with hunters and wildlife enthusiasts supporting elk, habitat, conservation, and hunting.
