...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snowfall rates are expected
this afternoon over northwest Wisconsin, with snow
accumulating at over an inch per hour at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Myrna M. Leef, age 88, a resident of Webster, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 15, 2022, in Florence, AZ.
Myrna was born in Rusk Township, where she grew up and attended Gaslyn Creek School and Spooner High School. She went on to earn a teaching certificate from Polk County Teacher’s College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Superior.
She and Lester were united in marriage on January 17, 1953, in Spooner. They had a small farm in Jackson Township before moving to Siren where she taught Phys Ed and Art for 23 years. She also coached women’s basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and track.
Myrna threw horseshoes with family and league friends locally and was a proud first-place winner in a statewide women’s class C competition in 1997. She enjoyed word and jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking. One of the things Myrna loved most was hosting friends and family, from inviting her nieces and nephews to stay over in the early days on the farm to organizing annual family reunions and hosting holiday parties for her beloved Arizona retirement friends.
She was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Siren and Desert Hope Presbyterian Church in Florence, AZ. Myrna was blessed with a loving family and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; daughter, Judy Johnson; parents, John and Gloria Christner; sisters, Bernice, Lucille, Anita and Zoe; brothers, Harmon, Vyron, Marvin, Doug and Alfred.
Myrna will be forever missed by her daughter, Linda (Wayne) Leef; sons, Larry (Susan) Leef and Roger Leef; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Lura Joanne (Dennis) Larson; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Service details will be posted when available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Myrna’s name to the American Cancer Society are preferred. Donate directly to ACS or to the family (6222 Starr Road, Webster, WI 54893), who will donate to ACS. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
