SPOONER– Miss Rodeo Wisconsin, Makayla Kleiber, will be part of the 67th Spooner Rodeo on July 9-11.
Makayla is 22 years old and is from Black Creek. She graduated from Shiocton High School in 2016. Kleiber currently works as a licensed practical nurse and is dedicated to giving high-quality care to all of her patients. She is in the works of finishing up her last semester of nursing school at Fox Valley Technical College and will graduate this month with her associate’s degree in Nursing. Her future plans are to continue on to school to obtain her bachelor’s degree as well as to gain experience and knowledge working as a registered nurse.
