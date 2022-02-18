Hello, Advocate readers.
I know some people who actually like winter, cold and snow. Not me; it just makes me feel old.
Someone suggested that maybe I should just get out in the snow and do something really fun and crazy and I’d feel better. With my luck, everybody might think I’d totally lost it and need to be put away! Sometimes old age can be a good excuse for questionable behavior, since you can’t regret what you can’t remember. However, I don’t think I’d better press my luck. Max may just be looking for a reason!
Northwoods girls varsity basketball is still undefeated. Last Tuesday, Feb. 8, they played Unity at home and won 44-36. The boys team also played Unity and played a hard-fought nail biter that went to double overtime. Unfortunately, they lost 61-64 in the last few seconds.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, both teams played at home again, against Frederic. Our boys won 66-53. The girls also won. At the last seven minutes of their game, they were 70-7, so our JV girls took over. The final score was 72-13.
Wolf Point is having their 42nd annual Gull Lake Fishing Contest on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are raffle prizes. First prize is $300. Second is $200. Third is $100, and fourth, $75. There is cash for the largest northern, bass and panfish. Also, there will be a Ping Pong Drop for the kids under 12 at 2 p.m. Music will be by the Second Time Around Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
The Minong Area Senior Center is hosting a cribbage tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. They will be playing partners. If you need a partner to play, call Joyce at 715.466.5145 or Velma at 715.466.2949. You can pre-register but it is not required. Complimentary coffee and dessert will be served. All ages are welcome. There will be door prizes and a grand prize.
They also have Peggy Sempf as an instructor to guide you through musical chairs aerobics sessions. The next one will be on Feb. 22. The next “Dining at 5” meal will be the first Monday of the month, March 7. Call to reserve a spot, 715.466.4448. It’s always great food and a fun time with friends.
Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center will be having Coffee & Cards Senior Social Hour every Tuesday in February from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop by and check out all the other activities they are planning.
Planning is underway for this year’s World Day of Prayer. They are planning to do it “live” this year, though there is a virtual backup if COVID mandates dictate.
Some other activities that will be going on in our surrounding areas:
The Birkie Week is Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 23-27, Hayward and Cable, with cross-county ski races, demos, expos and many other activities.
The Siren Lions Club Ice Fishing Contest will be on Saturday, Feb. 26, on Clam Lake, Siren.
Also, the Mardi Paws-Pins for Pets at the Northwoods Lanes in Spooner is on Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. start. It’s the Humane Society’s bowling fundraiser to celebrate the life of Dave Masterjohn.
Have you heard about the new Politician’s Diet? You only eat your words!
Have you heard about the really ugly woman who just lost 175 pounds? She couldn’t catch her blind date!
It’s been so cold in New York, the Statue of Liberty’s carrying two torches now!
I’m not saying how much snow they got in Washington, D.C., this week, but the Lincoln Memorial is now just a bust!
Birthdays this week: Feb. 21, Kathy Walker and Lincoln Borst. Feb. 22, Jack Link. Happy anniversary this week to Jim and Char Pearson.
National Days this week
Feb. 17 – National Random Acts of Kindness Day
Feb. 18 – National Caregivers and National Drink Wine days
Feb. 19 – National Red Sock and National Chocolate Mint days
Feb. 20 – National Love Your Pet and Cherry Pie days
Feb. 21 – President’s Day
Feb. 22 – National Margarita and National Supermarket Employee days
Feb. 23 – National Banana Bread and National Dog Biscuit days
Feb. 24 – National Toast and National Chili days
Fun fact
We’ve all heard the story of George Washington and chopping down the cherry tree as a child. Well, we cannot tell a lie, either. He never said this and he never chopped down a tree at all. This tale was in fact concocted by Parson Mason Weems (1759-1825), one of Washington’s biographers, who made up the story in hoping to demonstrate Washington’s honesty.
Have a great week, folks.
Sandy Ericson can be reached at minongnews@yahoo.com or text or call 715.520.3150.
