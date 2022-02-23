Hello, Advocate readers.
As I’m writing this on Sunday, it’s a beautiful, warm, sunny day. If only all winter days were like this, I wouldn’t mind winter so much. It sounds like it is definitely going to change for the worse.
My husband, Max, and his huge family are enjoying a family ice fishing party. I hope they have good luck, but knowing that bunch, even if they never catch a single fish, they’ll have a great time. I’m not much of an ice fisherperson and had a sore throat today, so I had a good excuse to stay home and write this.
This year’s World Day of Prayer will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Solon Springs. The featured countries this year are England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Men and women of all faiths are invited to participate. Livestreaming will also be available on YouTube by keying in “Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Solon Springs.”
The Northwood School basketball teams had games in Siren on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The boys won over Siren 54-51. The girls also had a rather close game that ended with a win of 42-38. On Friday, Feb. 18, the boys played against Turtle Lake, there, with a loss of 49-50. The girls won their game again, also at Turtle Lake, with a final score of 52-34. This was the girls’ last game of the regular season, and they remained undefeated in the conference. I believe this is the first time ever for the Northwood girls. Congrats, girls, it’s been a joy watching you this season!
Don’t forget to sign up and go to the Senior Center’s Dining at 5 on March 7. It’s always great food and fun with friends. Call 715.466.4448 to reserve a spot.
I think the Minong Library is still looking for some volunteers to help out with a three-hour commitment once a week. Stop by and talk to Linda on Wednesdays or Sandy on Fridays to find out more.
Surrounding area activities you may want to check out:
Birkie Week is Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 23-27, Hayward and Cable cross-country ski races, demos and expos and many other activities.
The Siren Lions Club Ice Fishing Contest will be on Saturday, Feb. 26, on Clam Lake, Siren.
Also, the Mardi Paws-Pins for Pets will be at Northwoods Lanes in Spooner on Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. start. It’s the Humane Society’s bowling fundraiser to celebrate the life of Dave Masterjohn.
Birthdays this week: Feb. 24, Cara Pasko, Bob Winter, Einere Marshall, Gavin and Gage Graham and Carter Jax; Feb. 26, Dawn Pearce and Mark Casler; Feb. 27, Bob Smith and Amber Block; March 1, Tim Schirmer, Craig Golembiewski, Lynda Conn and Michael Davis; March 2, Brody Waggoner, Jan Mednick and Geri Scheller; March 3, Amber Riley, Laurie Shoquist, Eddie Ericson and Rita Shaw.
Happy anniversary to Jay and Debbie Barrett on Feb. 23.
Men – you should never, never make fun of your wife’s choices. You are one of them!
You know you’ve grown up when a nap is no longer a punishment, but a reward.
Courage is a very good and noble thing. But sometimes, it’s wiser to turn and run like hell!
National Days this week
Feb. 24 – National Chili Day
Feb. 25 – National Clam Chowder Day
Feb. 26 – National Set a Good Example Day
Feb. 27 – National Kahlua Day
Feb. 28 – Rare Disease Day USA
March 1 – National Dadgum That’s Good Day! and Horse Protection Day
March 2 – Ash Wednesday and World Teen Mental Wellness Day
March 3 – National Anthem and National I Want You to Be Happy days
Fun fact: If you’re sick of snow, consider this: The largest 24-hour snowfall on record in the United States was in Valdez, Alaska, in January 1990 – 47.5 inches.
Have a great week, folks.
Sandy Ericson can be reached at minongnews@yahoo.com or text or call 715.520.3150.
