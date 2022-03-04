Mickie Kratchmer

Mickie Kratchmer, age 92, a resident of Spooner, died at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Marguerite “Mickie” Kratchmer was born on December 13, 1929, in Charles City, Iowa, to parents William and Ida (Feltman) Love. She was raised and attended school in Charles City, and on October 7, 1951, she was united in marriage to Merlin Kratchmer at “The Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa. The couple worked the family farm for 27 years near Shell Rock, Iowa, before moving to Spooner in 1976. After moving to Spooner, Mickie worked as a waitress at the Coffee Cup Café (now River Street) and also at Pair-O-Lakes. She also worked at Stresau Labs for approximately 10 years. Mickie enjoyed having her hair done at Kay Lynn’s every Thursday, knitting, crocheting and making homemade candy for Christmas, which she started right after Halloween. Mickie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner, and the couple enjoyed dancing at Pair-O-Lakes and Twin Oaks, traveling and stopping at flea markets.

