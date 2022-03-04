...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to two inches and ice accumulations of two tenths to one
quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation will change to rain
and may stop entirely for a time late Saturday morning into
Saturday afternoon. Snow and freezing rain is expected Saturday
night into Sunday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Mickie Kratchmer, age 92, a resident of Spooner, died at her home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Marguerite “Mickie” Kratchmer was born on December 13, 1929, in Charles City, Iowa, to parents William and Ida (Feltman) Love. She was raised and attended school in Charles City, and on October 7, 1951, she was united in marriage to Merlin Kratchmer at “The Little Brown Church” in Nashua, Iowa. The couple worked the family farm for 27 years near Shell Rock, Iowa, before moving to Spooner in 1976. After moving to Spooner, Mickie worked as a waitress at the Coffee Cup Café (now River Street) and also at Pair-O-Lakes. She also worked at Stresau Labs for approximately 10 years. Mickie enjoyed having her hair done at Kay Lynn’s every Thursday, knitting, crocheting and making homemade candy for Christmas, which she started right after Halloween. Mickie was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner, and the couple enjoyed dancing at Pair-O-Lakes and Twin Oaks, traveling and stopping at flea markets.
