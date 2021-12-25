Christmas has arrived in our hometown. It arrived accompanied by the musical voices of children singing carols at various Christmas concerts, and drifted into the night air like a puff of sweet-smelling woodsmoke. There is something about Christmas that touches us and transforms us. Suddenly our troubles seem a little less troublesome, our burdens a little less heavy. Our biggest worry is finding just the right gift for that loved one on your list. It really doesn’t matter what the gift is – each one is wrapped with love.

Christmas is that one time of the year when we can allow ourselves to feel good, if you think about it. Oh, you can walk down the street any day of the week and mumble ,“Good morning,” to a friend. But somehow, when you say, “Merry Christmas!” it feels better and means more.

