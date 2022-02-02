It was on the news. The talented and much-loved actress and comedienne Betty White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, 11 days short of her 100th birthday.

She was the last of “The Golden Girls,” the television series that featured Betty White playing the rather naïve woman Rose living together with Bea Arthur (Dorothy) and her mother, Estelle Getty (Sophie), and Rue McClanahan, playing Blanche, a rather sexy southern belle. The sitcom series drew huge ratings and ran from 1985-92.

