It is deep in winter with the sun shining and the temperature on the outside thermometer at 5 below zero. It seems that my habitat in this part of the world I call home is resting and the earth is blanketed with snow.
Nature has taught people to rest and prepare for the coming season. Our local neighborhood animals have taught us ways to survive the winter and prosper in due time. They showed us how to set aside food for the lean times.
The seed catalogs have been arriving in my mailbox since December. The almanac has been on display beside the popular magazines for some time. Our new calendars are ready to help us to begin planning our activities for the coming season.
In my house, this has been a winter without the usual invasion of our little furry friends, the mice. I hope I am not inviting them as I write this. I know they are small, quick and resourceful, but I do not like them scampering in the walls and getting into my cupboards.
I did find a lost sock from my laundry that had been pulled halfway into a hole in my basement wall. That mother mouse must have given up and found another home. I think the mouse families living in this community had prepared last fall to store up supplies for the winter and had found warm places to spend the cold days, and for the mother mice to hatch their broods.
It was Robert Burns, the Scottish poet, who wrote about a mouse. It happened that he went to church and a woman was seated in the pew in front of him. She was wearing a huge hat decorated with dried flowers. While the service was going on, he saw a little mouse crawl out of her flowered hat, look around and sniff, and jump down and run away. It was not noticed by the congregation and it escaped. It was not going according to plan for this mouse that had never been to church.
Burns wrote the poem in the way the people spoke that went something like, “The best laid plans of mice and men go often wrong.” The little mouse hadn’t intended to go anywhere. It had planned to find a warm place to rest in that flowery hat, but the organ music had awakened it. Being unfamiliar with the place where it had been carried, the little beastie had changed its plans and made a run for it. Just like the mouse in my house that had to change her mind when I took away the sock she had planned to use as bedding. She may have left the premises because she knew someone realized she was there and that spelled danger.
The general belief is that human beings are intelligent and animals are not capable of planning ahead.
Another kind of neighborhood friends are the squirrel families. They most certainly are the kind that plan ahead. We see them scampering on the lawns and up into the trees in the fall, carrying squirrel food. They dig into the soil and bury nuts. I have found three black walnuts buried in the flower pots of my plants that had been on the porch. I had brought them into the house at the first sign of cold weather. Too bad, the plans made by that squirrel went wrong.
A couple of years ago, a walnut tree sprouted up at the side of my house that one of these industrious rodents had planted and had forgotten to dig up. The spot was not good for a tree, and it did not survive being moved.
This cold weather must be endured, but it is good for all of us, animals and people. Many birds are flocking to feeders and the field mice are tunneling under the layer of snow to find roots in the soil. I find comfort in looking ahead to the warmth of spring. It is time to plan ahead, knowing that the best laid plans of mice and men may go wrong.
