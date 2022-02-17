It must have been midnight. I was suddenly awakened from a deep sleep by a strong masculine voice. “Call! Call! Call! Call!”
“Who? Who do I call?”I asked.
Then came another, less strident, “Call!”
After that, there was no more calling in the night and I went back to sleep. In the morning, I had time to think about the strange voice in the night. I think I know the answer to that mysterious, alarming call.
In our local bird population in winter, there are owls who hunt by night and rest in a tree by day. There are hawks who hunt by day but seldom come to residential areas. There are woodpeckers, blue jays, doves and some small birds like chickadees. Above all, there are resident crows.
Crows live in small family groups whose members watch over their territory by night. Should an owl come into their area on nearly silent wings, the sentinel crow with its fine-tuned hearing will Call to alert the other members of its family sleeping nearby. The owl may as well fly away because the whole family of crows will come and cause such a noise that every single bird and rodent will run for cover. I think that is why I heard that strident call from my maple tree near my window. The crow cried, “Caw,” and I answered, “Who?” The owl flew away and all was calm.
I have always liked to read about birds, especially crows. These Corvus birds are considered the smartest birds. I am not a corvidologist but I like to read about crows.
When I was a child living in a town in Illinois, my brother brought home a crow with an injured wing. He told us the dog, Brownie, a mixed breed with the look of a setter, found the crow in high grass and brought it to him, and he brought it home. Us kids made a pet of him and before long he was part of our family. Even after it recovered, Joe the Crow stayed around the yard. He would sit on top of nearby trees or rooftops and caw like a watchdog when strangers came around.
They say crows can be taught to speak, but we didn’t try to teach him anything. He liked to entertain us and his squawking chase of some fluttering bird was fun to watch. One day, he flew away and returned to his family in the countryside.
One sees many a crow at roadsides feeding on road kill, but they hop away out of danger when cars pass by. They are predators but usually feed on carrion.
One incident stands out in my memory. One day on the farm, I happened to look outside and I saw a huge eagle with wings spread landing beside the road. At that time there were very few eagles, so it was unusual.
As I watched, I saw that the eagle had captured a rabbit and held it in its claws. Three black birds, part of our resident family of crows, landed near the eagle. They looked so tiny near him, but they were hopping around and what looked like trying to provoke the eagle. If he tried to feed, they closed in, and if he held his prey with one claw and struck out at one of the crows, another crow would move in and try to snatch his prey. They really mobbed him if he tried to fly away with his kill. It wasn’t long before the eagle flew off and left the crows to the rabbit.
Although crows are laughed at and not held in high esteem by many people, they most certainly have noble qualities. They live in family groups and are well-organized, cooperative and very focused. When you say, “As the crow flies,” it means straight as an arrow. They fly to the place where they want to be.
A crow’s voice is strong and it has a vocabulary. Each crow is an individual. I think they divide people into three kinds: harmless, enemies and entertaining neighbors. They like to chase away jaybirds because they will take eggs and young from a nest, but sometimes it seems they just chase them for the fun of it. Crows may also take eggs from a nest, but the jays can’t do much about that.
Crows, called Corvus americanus, flock together but live in family groups, usually seven with one breeding pair. They may eat repulsive things and do some dirty tricks. They may pull the tails of dogs, and of sheep, and other birds and crows.
Some people who put out food for the birds include corn and suet for the crows. They like to strut around and tease our pets, but they are not bad neighbors. It’s nice to know that these birds are watching over us in the daytime and at night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.