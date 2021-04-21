Ryan McKinney

Spooner Middle School teacher Ryan McKinney has been chosen as one of 100 recipients of the Herb Kohl Fellowship. He will receive a $6,000 grant and be recognized at a banquet later this spring. As a result of McKinney winning the honor, Spooner Middle School will also receive a $6,000 grant. McKinney is now a nominee for Wisconsin Teacher of the Year.

SPOONER– Spooner Middle School teacher Ryan McKinney has been honored as a recipient of the Herb Kohl Fellowship.

The Kohl Teacher Fellowship program recognizes and supports teaching excellence and innovation in the State of Wisconsin.

