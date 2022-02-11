Martha Joan Zacharias

Martha Joan Zacharias, age 58, of Hayward, WI, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Mayo Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Martha Joan Cash was born February 3, 1964, in Anchorage, Alaska. The daughter of Charles and Loraine Cash. She lived in several places including Barrow, Alaska; Belcourte, North Dakota; Whitney, Nebraska. She spent the majority of her adolescent years in Trego, WI. She became a certified nursing assistant through Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in November 1981.Martha was joined in marriage to Marvin R. Zacharias on June 28th, 1986, in Spooner, WI. Together they lived near Springbrook, WI, where they raised their four children.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Zacharias as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments