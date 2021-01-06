Man imprisoned for drunk driving injury

Ross M. Orlikowski, 33, of Spooner was sentenced to four years in prison plus five years on parole after pleading guilty recently in Sawyer County Circuit Court to a felony charge of causing injury to a child under the age of 16 in his vehicle (second offense) by drunken driving.

Orlikowski, a former resident of Birchwood and Hayward, and also known as Ross Pietras, was charged after his car crashed into a logging truck on Highway 48 east of Birchwood Feb. 8, 2020.

