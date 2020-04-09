A Birchwood man faces Sawyer County felony charges of causing injury to two passengers in his vehicle by drunk driving when his car crashed into a logging truck on Hwy. 48 east of Birchwood on February 8.

Ross M. Orlikowski (Pietras), 32, is charged with: felony driving while intoxicated – causing injury, second offense, with a minor child under age 16 in his vehicle; felony driving with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration, second offense, causing injury with a child in his vehicle; and two felony charges of recklessly endangering safety.

