This is a photo of Cary Elkin, also known as Cary McNamara, from her facebook page. Elkin’s body was found at her home in the Town of Sand Lake on Friday, April 2 from an apparent homicide by gunshot wounds. Her friends remember her as a wonderful woman who had overcome many difficulties in her life.
A Bemidji, Minnesota, man has been charged with stealing a truck from the home of a Stone Lake area woman whose death last spring is still under investigation as a homicide.
Manly Michael McDermott, 28, is charged in Sawyer County Court with taking and driving a 2001 white Ford F150 truck from the residence of the late 42-year-old Cary Lynne Elkin on Hungry Lake Road, Town of Sand Lake, on March 21 without the owner’s consent.
