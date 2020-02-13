SPOONER– In the aftermath of the exciting Superior International Junior Hockey League Showcase at the Spooner Civic Center, the hometown Wisconsin Lumberjacks remained hot, thumping the visiting Thunder Bay North Stars 6-3 on Sunday, Feb. 9.

The expansion team has been red hot and has now improved to a very respectable 18-23 record in their first year of hockey.

