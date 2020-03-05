SPOONER– Multiple point performances from nine different skaters allowed the Wisconsin Lumberjacks to take down the Fort Frances Lakers 10-1 on Saturday, Feb. 29, in a Superior International Junior Hockey League encounter at the Spooner Civic Center.
After going scoreless through the first half of the opening period, Wisconsin came to life, getting goals from Ryan Wolf, Cameron Birkeland, and Alex Bren, with his first in the SIJHL, as the hosts took a 3-0 lead to the intermission.
