SPOONER– The Wisconsin Lumberjacks split their two games at the Spooner Civic Center in the SIJHL Showcase, falling 5-2 to Red Lake on Feb. 4, then coming back to close out the tournament with a 7-3 victory over Dryden on February 5.
In the first game, Austin Cardinal and Lukas Lundgren scored, assisted by Ryley Cardinal and Cameron Birkeland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.