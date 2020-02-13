SPOONER– The Wisconsin Lumberjacks split their two games at the Spooner Civic Center in the SIJHL Showcase, falling 5-2 to Red Lake on Feb. 4, then coming back to close out the tournament with a 7-3 victory over Dryden on February 5.

In the first game, Austin Cardinal and Lukas Lundgren scored, assisted by Ryley Cardinal and Cameron Birkeland.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments