Hockey

SPOONER– The Spooner Civic Center will host a weekend of hockey as the Wisconsin Lumberjacks Junior A team plays their final games on home ice for the season.

The Lumberjacks will host the Dryden Ice Dogs on Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26. Both games begin at 7:05 p.m.

