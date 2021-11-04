SPOONER– After spending an extended period of time on the road due to COVID-19 concerns at the border, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks Junior A hockey team of the Superior International Hockey League will be back on home ice at the Spooner Civic Center this weekend.

The Lumberjacks will hit the ice at the Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, hosting the Thief River Falls Norskies.

