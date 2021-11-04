SPOONER– After spending an extended period of time on the road due to COVID-19 concerns at the border, the Wisconsin Lumberjacks Junior A hockey team of the Superior International Hockey League will be back on home ice at the Spooner Civic Center this weekend.
The Lumberjacks will hit the ice at the Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, hosting the Thief River Falls Norskies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.