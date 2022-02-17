SHELL LAKE – The Shell Lake Public Library is at a critical stage for its future. A three-year strategic plan has been created to address the needs of the library and the community it serves.
Library Director Christine Seaton gave a presentation on the plan to the City Council at the Feb. 14 meeting at the Community Center. She first outlined some statistics from 2021.
Seaton said 2,205 patrons used the library, and there was a total circulation of 20,723, with 6,725 e-items being check out.
There were 262 programs led for all ages, 14 community partnerships and 14,878 uses of the library’s WiFi.
Also in 2021, the library purchased 1,276 collection items, and gave 451 books to school students.
Seaton said the city general property taxes are $785,347, with $88,293, or 11%, going to the library budget.
The strategic plan was created in early December, and Seaton said there will be three committees over the three years.
The first year is a personnel succession plan, looking at staff responsibilities, bottlenecks, cross training and new hires. The second year will be a community needs assessment, with surveys of multiple community cross sections and focus groups to determine the best fit for the library to obtain community partnership for a mixed-use facility. The third year, the committee will focus on future library planning, including hiring a space planner, investigating an expansion or new space options, and deciding on revenue streams and fundraising opportunities based on results from the community needs assessment committee.
All committee members (which includes library board members, educators, community club members, parents of children under age 18 and a City Council representative) are obligated to meet monthly with a goal for 2023.
Seaton said most of the library’s staff has been there over seven years, with some working there for 12-15 years. The library has to take into account those who may be retiring, which is where the first committee comes in.
The second year surveys will determine “what the community believes is missing (in the library),” Seaton said. That will lead into the third year, where the possibility of a mixed-use facility will be considered.
“This will be a community-driven process,” Seaton said. “It’s hard to say where we will end up, but the process has to be started.”
Alderperson Rowie Hansberger asked if the library had seen an uptick or downtick in patronage recently.
Seaton said that in 2020, the total circulation was 17,000, so “we have increased by 3,000. We are bouncing back from COVID.”
She noted that the total circulation counts in-person visits to the library, not e-item checkouts, as identified by the state. The e-items actually go through the Wisconsin Digital Library, which Shell Lake is a part of. Seaton added that this statute has been in place since 1997, and therefore the library doesn’t receive funds from e-checkouts.
When asked about a space planner, Seaton said this person would be coming from an architectural firm to look at how the library’s space should be best laid out. The space planner will determine the needs based on population and requirements of a modern-day library.
Alderperson Ken Schultz said he is always interested in learning where new funding sources would come from.
“Me, too,” laughed Seaton.
She said the library is working to find partners and may need to start from scratch.
Another question is about the benefits of having the entity be a library on its own, or a mixed-use facility.
“I do not want to make property tax owners pay for a new library,” Seaton said.
However, she added, the current space is very small.
“It’s been cramped for about 10 years,” she said.
The board looked at other libraries in communities with a population similar to Shell Lake. One that stood out was Webster, where she said the town is comparable in population and yet their circulation is higher than Shell Lake, and they have a newer facility. In contrast, Shell Lake’s library was built in the early 1990s.
Seaton added that there is the possibility that they won’t have enough circulation to keep the library open.
“We are just trying to keep our library competitive with our neighbors,” said Seaton. “It’s important that we invest in our library, because the library reflects the community.”
Alderperson Stephen Smith said that there are so many factors not in the city’s control. For example, he said, people spend much time visiting the bank, post office, grocery store and gas stations. He said he feels the post office and grocery store could be in more precarious financial shape than the library.
Seaton responded that the library brings private investment into the community and if there is enough, the library can support the entities Smith mentioned.
Hansberger said she would like an update to the council, either monthly or bimonthly, on the strategic plan.
“Having a library in our community is huge, and I would hate to see something happen to it,” she said.
Seaton mentioned that anyone interested in serving on the strategic plan committees can contact the library at 715.468.2074.
