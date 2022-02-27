Editor’s note: This article was written prior to the Feb. 21-22 snowstorm and may not account for those numbers.
SPOONER – Salted roads are the norm in northwestern Wisconsin winters. However, a lack of major snowstorms in the area has kept costs of salting the roads down in Washburn County.
County Highway Department Commissioner Brian Danielsen said this winter has been going well, without any significant snow events despite a couple around Christmas (before this week).
“Other than that, the Highway Department has went out on multiple smaller nuisance snows to keep the roads cleared,” said Danielsen. “The costs for winter maintenance have been down this winter, so from a budget perspective, it has been a very good winter so far.”
Danielsen explained that the county’s budget cycle is based on the calendar year, but the Highway Department also tracks costs for each winter season, which will go from October to April/May. For the 2020-21 winter, the county spent about $480,000 on winter maintenance on the system with a $550,000 budget.
“Since last fall, we have spent about $234,000,” Danielsen said. “So we’re actually on pace to be well under budget this year, as well, with winter over half over. But you never know. Mother Nature may have different plans for us.”
For this winter, December has been the snowiest month. Last year, the area had a lot of snow in March.
Danielsen compared the usage of material and labor on the county system for last winter and this winter to date. The county used 20,500 gallons of salt brine in 2020-21 compared to 14,900 gallons so far in 2021-22. In 2020-21 the department used 3,800 tons of salt sand compared to 2,200 tons this year.
Danielsen said the county used 2,300 tons of salt in 2020-21 compared to 650 tons in 2021-22. Approximately 2,200 man hours were spent last year vs. 1,300 hours so far this year.
In 2021, the department was about $150,000 under budget on winter maintenance on the county system.
“So we have been very fortunate to have mild winters,” Danielsen added.
The last time that the department went over budget on county winter maintenance was in the winter of 2014-15, which was a record winter for snowfall.
The Highway Department is also responsible for maintaining the state highways in Washburn County. Wisconsin is the only state in the nation that has a cooperative agreement to have the county Highway Department plow and maintain the state system. All other states have a separate state and county highway department.
For the state highways, all highways other than Highway 53 are considered 18-hour service routes. Highway 53 is maintained as a 24-hour route from the Barron County Line to Trego. This is accomplished by the normal crew working during the week with the addition of two night operators who work 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on staggered four-day shifts. If the night crew has Highway 53 cleared, they will also spend additional time patrolling other state highways in the county and make sure icy areas are treated. Extra time is spent on the Trego Interchange, the area under the Wild Rivers Trail and adjacent to County Highway M in Stanberry on U.S. Highway 63, and east/west roads subject to drifting.
On the state system, the Department of Transportation has the county use salt on the roadways, as a load of salt will go farther than a load of salt sand. However, when it gets really cold, salt will not work, so salt sand mixed at a 50/50 rate is used. The salt sand provides more traction in conditions where salt alone does not work. Salt sand mixed at 90% sand to 10% salt is used primarily on the county system.
As far as comments go from the public on maintaining the network of roads in the county, it varies. Danielsen said that some call to tell the department that they are doing a good job, and others indicate the complete opposite.
“It just depends on the individual,” he said. “We strive to do the best we can to provide a good level of service to the public by keeping the roads clear and safe for everyone. The crew does a great job and works long, hard hours to make this happen.”
With all hands on deck, the department has enough manpower to plow the county and state systems to provide 24-hour coverage on Highway 53, 18-hour coverage on the rest of the state system and close to 18-hour coverage on the county system. Typically, the Highway Department goes out to plow the townships it serves after being contacted by the town chair after the snowstorms are finished.
Danielsen also wanted the public to know that the Highway Department just updated its mailbox policy. The updated policy is on the Highway Department web page and available at the highway shop. The policy provides guidance on mailbox installation and maintenance, as well as indicates when the highway department would be responsible for mailbox repairs.
“If the snow damages your mailbox, the Highway Department will not be responsible for repair. If a truck or plow physically hits a mailbox, the Highway Department will repair the mailbox,” Danielsen said.
A copy of the policy update can be found at www.co.washburn.wi.us by searching under Departments, then Highway, then Policies.
