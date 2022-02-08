On February 4th, 2022, LaWana (Stoner) Thompson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 83 one day before her 84th birthday peacefully at home in the care of Spooner Regional Hospice, surrounded by her daughters and family. LaWana was born in Wheeler, Wisconsin, on the Stoner family farm, the youngest of 13 children to David and Myrtle Stoner.
She later moved to Spooner where she met her late husband, Lloyd “Manny” Thompson, and raised three daughters Reverend Dawn Helton (William), Dianne Thompson and Doris Langer (Michael). She has eight grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Justin, LaRissa, Kayla Dawn (deceased), Crystal, Jordan and Ashley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.