LaWana (Stoner) Thompson

On February 4th, 2022, LaWana (Stoner) Thompson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 83 one day before her 84th birthday peacefully at home in the care of Spooner Regional Hospice, surrounded by her daughters and family. LaWana was born in Wheeler, Wisconsin, on the Stoner family farm, the youngest of 13 children to David and Myrtle Stoner.

She later moved to Spooner where she met her late husband, Lloyd “Manny” Thompson, and raised three daughters Reverend Dawn Helton (William), Dianne Thompson and Doris Langer (Michael). She has eight grandchildren, Heather, Holly, Justin, LaRissa, Kayla Dawn (deceased), Crystal, Jordan and Ashley.

