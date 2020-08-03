Jacob McNulty

Jacob McNulty fields a play during football camp.

 BILL THORNLEY

SHELL LAKE– A mild, sunny July afternoon, footballs flying, and whistles blowing – football camp was underway at Shell Lake High School. It was a major victory for sports fans during this era of COVID-19.

The virus was still front and center. Rather than shouting instructions on ball handling and defensive technique, Laker head coach Joe Johnson was busy making sure players maintained “social distance.”

