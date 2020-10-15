SHELL LAKE– Following a scoreless first quarter in Shell Lake on Friday, Oct. 9, the visiting Luck Cardinals broke the Lakeland West 8-Man Conference game open with a 20-point second quarter. Luck went on to win the battle between the two conference leaders 50-19.
Shell Lake now drops to a record of 2-1 and into a second-place tie with 2-1 Clayton in the conference.
