Jerry A. Moore

Jerry A. Moore, of Springbrook, Wisconsin, passed away at the age of 66 on March 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Big Jer always seemed to find a way to make those around him howl with laughter throughout his life. Jerry’s wife, Rose, listened to his jokes over and over again for 48 loving years, sometimes having to remind him that he is talking to his grandkids … always hilarious and a bit inappropriate. His grandchildren, who he adored more than life itself, learned the value of working hard, a good laugh, appreciation for Westerns, the Three Stooges and Elvis Presley from a young age. All of these values are seen in his grandchildren today. Honest, hardworking and, most important, the love of laughter and family. Jerry was a huge supporter of all things Spooner! Whether it was a good baseball, basketball or hockey game, or the school concerts that he painfully sat through with a smile on his face. Many kids outside of his family knew Grampa Jerry and he loved each of them. The bond that was shared between Jerry and his extended family was a bond that could never be broken. From many nieces and nephews to siblings to in-laws, he adored them, and they adored him.

Jerry was predeceased by Arnold Moore (father), Lorraine Moore (mother), Patricia Stauffer (mother-in-law), Raymond Stauffer (father-in-law), Ricky Moore (brother), Alexia Gerovac (granddaughter), Mike Mustafa (brother-in-law and friend), Mikey Mustafa (nephew) and Ernie “Buckwheat” Kessler (nephew).

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments