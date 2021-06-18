SPOONER– The 2021 Jack’s A Hack Golf Tournament and Business Social will take place on Wednesday, June 23, at the Spooner Golf Club. A shotgun start will kick off the event at 12:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the Spooner Area Chamber of Commerce, and there are great opportunities to sponsor.

