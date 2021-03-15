...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
A stretch of Highway 13 between Ashland and Superior has been designated as a National Scenic Byway, one of 138 such routes in the United States. Local tourism-related businesses hope the change brings even more outside spending to the area.
Greg Weiss, owner of Lost Creek Adventures, paddles his kayak next to the Lake Superior sea caves. He hopes the designation of Highway 13 as part of the National Scenic Byway system will boost visitor traffic throughout the region.
Justine Broderson’s Cornucopia business Corny Coffee and Sweet Shoppe and her upstairs vacation rental suite Sweet Retreat are totally reliant on the hundreds of vacationers who drive through the south shore community during the tourist season.
Whatever brings more visitors to the region is a good thing in Broderson’s mind; increased traffic means more people stopping by for coffee and scones or perhaps renting a place for the night. So she is enthusiastic about a new designation of the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway as part of the National Scenic Byway system. Adding the road that runs along Highway 13 from west of Ashland to east of Superior along Lake Superior to the system should be a boost for visitor-related businesses along its route, Broderson said.
