...One Last Night of Dangerous Cold...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Jeff and Jill Rennicke are the new co-executive directors of Friends of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, an organization dedicated to promoting the appreciation and preservation of the National Lakeshore.
Friends of the Apostle Islands co-executive director Jeff Rennicke, a noted photographer whose work has appeared in numerous national publications, finds inspiration among the Apostle Islands. Rennicke put himself in the right place at the right time to capture this image of northern lights as a backdrop to Honeymoon Rock off Basswood Island.
New Friends of the Apostle Islands co-executive director Jeff Rennicke enjoys sea kayaking among the Apostle Islands, taking kayak-eye view photographs along the way.
As a freelance writer and photographer who traveled the globe writing stories for publications such as National Geographic and Backpacker magazine, Jeff Rennicke had the opportunity to visit and document some of the wildest and most beautiful spots on our planet. Yet in 1990 he and his wife, Jill, chose northern Wisconsin as their home.
The couple raised two daughters and put down deep roots in Bayfield. Jill served on the City Council and both had careers at the Conserve School in Land O'Lakes, Jill as a meeting planner certified in green meeting planning and Jeff as an English teacher.
