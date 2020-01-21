MADISON– Educators, parents, and students will rally to celebrate all of Wisconsin’s K-12 education options at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from noon to 1 p.m.
Nearly 700 students, teachers, and legislators are expected to attend Wisconsin’s flagship event for National School Choice Week. Attendees will also enjoy musical and artistic performances from talented students at the fun, energetic celebration. Choral performances from Carter’s Christian Academy, Blessed Sacrament School, and Wisconsin Lutheran High School; prose and poetry readings from Granville Lutheran School and Lighthouse Christian School; and cheers and chants from Institute of Technology in Academics and Shining Star Christian Schools will make up the program.
