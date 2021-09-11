Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center

The Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center is located in Kewaskum a small town north of Milwaukee. It features a partial beam from the World Trade Center that collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001, now tragically remembered as 9/11.

 Photo by Rachel Spielmann

With just 12 persons from Wisconsin perishing from the attack on the World Trade Center, the Twin Towers, on Sept. 11, 2001, it’s unlikely you might ever meet someone in the state with a direct connection to the tragedy.

However, Rachel Spielmann, doctor of osteopathic medicine, DO, and co-owner of Aspen Acres Assisted Living in Hayward, attended high school and graduated with one of the victims — Andrea Lyn Haberman, 25. Haberman was in New York on a business trip and was on the 92nd floor of the North Tower when one of the jets hit the skyscraper.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments