Spreading a little cheer to the residents of Goslin Court in Spooner, members of the group Better Together gather at Triangle Park in Spooner for an impromptu concert of old-time favorite songs. Their audience clapped, laughed, and had a wonderful morning in the sun. The members include (from left) Diane Hagler, Debbie Koehn, Chuck Gagnon, Maria Brown, Deb Wyczawski, Ruthe Batulis, Jane Reynolds, and Lori Schroeder. All friends and neighbors from the area, Better Together plans to keep playing for older audiences in the future.

SPOONER– The June sun shined brightly over Spooner’s Triangle Park on a mild Thursday morning as a group of “musicians” set up shop. Across the road at Goslin Court, interested residents began to bring chairs for the concert in a rare opportunity to get outside with friends during these self-distancing days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band was called Better Together, and they joyfully began playing old-time favorite familiar for their audience.

