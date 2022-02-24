Frank Hammill, often called the “Father of Spooner,” died this week 100 years ago. Who was Frank Hammill and why is he remembered today, a century after his death?
FEB. 24, 1922– Frank Hammill, publisher of the Spooner Advocate, died at his home on Summit Ave., Saturday, Feb. 18, 1922, at about one o’clock. He was taken ill the previous Monday morning with stomach trouble and extreme nervousness, which culminated in a complete breakdown from which he failed to rally.
The suddeness of his passing away, together with the prominent place he held in the community, as well as the love and esteem of a vast number of people, causes a feeling, first of deep sorrow, and then of direct and personal loss to every individual of every class with whom his lot had been cast.
Hammill was born in Parma, Mich., Dec. 23, 1857. At the early age of 17, he engaged in railroading, beginning by firing a wood burner on the Michigan Central. He came up on the Omaha in 1884, living at St. Paul, Minneapolis, Duluth, Bayfield and Cable, and coming to Spooner in 1902.
Hammill was married to Miss Kapernick of New London in 1886.
The hardships of railroading in those pioneer days will be remembered by the older men of that calling, and many experiences in which Hammill figured are recalled and related by these men which surprise the younger generation in the business.
These same hardships proved too much for his physique and in 1904, after 25 years of service, he retired from the road. His record was absolutely perfect, never having so much as a broken car, or once been called “upon the carpet.” He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, Div. 861, of Spooner and a staunch supporter of that order. His services were in demand upon committees and important conferences. He was also a member of Spooner Lodge 260 F & A. M.
Perhaps the sphere of activity which proved the most far-reaching and of the most lasting benefit to the public, as well as the source of most satisfaction to Hammill, was his work on behalf of the Village, and later the City, of Spooner. Spooner was his hobby, his dream, his delight. He came here at a time when the old Scribner Hotel and a few scattering shacks at Chandler Pit were all there was of this town. He has lived to see it grow and prosper, and every candid citizen, especially those who have lived here the past 12 or 15 years, know how large is his share of credit for that growth and prosperity.
He was elected president of the Village of Spooner April 6, 1903, and with the exception of one term, held that office continuously until 1910. In 1910 the village was incorporated a city and he became its first mayor, and continued as its head until 1918 when he retired from the office in spite of the earnest solicitations of a large majority of the citizens to continue.
During his term as “Father of Spooner,” back in 1905, his mind conceived and his genius brought forth the town’s greatest accomplishment -- the installation of the water power on Yellow River and the electric light and power plant. Shortly after the big fire in June 1904, the agitation for this great improvement began. In every stage of the work, from the sinking of the artesian well, which nearly everyone said was an impossibility, to the payment of the last dollar of indebtedness, which faint hearts had predicted would swamp the village in eternal debt, Hammill’s foresight had penetrated and his executive ability achieved what was at that time a stupendous task. The conveniences of modern homes being thus possible, the city began to grow, property began to increase in value, and Spooner had passed its critical stage.
The one term missed in the presidency of the village, Hammill served in the Legislature of Wisconsin having been elected member of the Assembly in 1908 and taking an active part in the memorable “Session of 1909.” More real constructive legislation was enacted that term than at any session in many years before or since. Hammill has always been glad he had that opportunity to serve.
Another phase of Hammill’s career, which abounded in usefulness to the public and credit to himself, was his connection to the Spooner Advocate, which he purchased April 1904, and remained its editor and publisher until his death. The writer had been in his employ for the past 16 years. It is impossible to recall the details of that long association, now so suddenly terminated, without emotion. How weak and inadequate are any words to rightly express the splendid qualities of this friend and benefactor. Our hand is impotent to begin the task.
It was a frequent saying of Hammill’s that “a man that doesn’t make enemies doesn’t make anything.” He seemed to regard them as a natural outcome of thinking and doing things. However, his were always ready to admit his entire sincerity and absolute integrity. No man can stand up and say Hammill ever did a mean or cowardly act, or stooped to anything unbecoming a real red-blooded, 100% man. He was ever generous-minded to those who did not agree with him, with no thought of vindictiveness.
During the war his patriotic activities were constant and tireless. A member of the exemption board and fuel commissioner of the district his services, though at times arduous, were cheerfully and faithfully performed. No passive patriotism for him. You were either a hundred percent American or a Hun, one or the other.
In the interest of the Red Cross he camwpaigned the country, making addresses in school houses and halls to promote the welfare of the boys “over there.”
The genuiness of his friendship can best be attested by those who enjoyed his closest confidence, but none cane arise and say Frank ever forgot a friend.
Incidents of his kind-heartedness, if recorded in books, would fill a library. Scarcely a child in Spooner but knew and loved him. He had bought clothes and shoes for the poorer ones; he had given them candy and trinkets and funny papers; paid their way to shows; spoken kindly and sympathetically. They realized he was their friend.
How many widows and orphans have shared his beneficence? To how many down and out men, without means, or credit, or even reputation, has he furnished meals or made temporary loans when craven hypocrites had said to them; “You have brought this condition upon yourself, I will not help you.” His custom was to meet a hungry man’s needs, not with advice but real food no matter whether it was circumstance or vice that caused that need.
But he did give good advice upon proper occasions. Many a family tangle has been straightened, many a business venture has been decided, and many a foolish investment prevented by his words of wisdom. Only the all-seeing eye of the Creator will ever know how many disheartened and despairing men had been encouraged to stand firm and again look the world in the face on account of his encouragement and help.
Hammill was a model of sincerity himself and greatly admired that virtue in others. This trait being so strong in him accounts for his earnest desire, often spoken of before death, that the funeral be the very simplest possible. No brass bands, no flowers, no prolonged service. He who loved the birds and flowers insisted that the music and fragrance be bestowed upon the living, and that for him, in the hour of death, there should be none.
Of Hammill, more than of most men, can it truly be said that if all the cardinal virtues which mankind holds sacred were rolled together in one character, delicately balanced as the mechanism of a watch, harmonious as the crescendo notes of a great orchestra, Hammill was that man. His passing from this life was as the effulgent rays of the setting sun sinking beneath the horizon of a splendid day. May his rising on the morn of eternity be as bright.
Mr. Hammill is survived by his widow, one brother, William Hammill, one sister, Mrs. J.H. Woodlife, both of Parma, Mich.; a niece, Miss Edith Hammill of Chicago, who for the past 14 years has made her home here with her uncle; a nephew, Bert Harrington of Washburn, besides other nieces and nephews.
The funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Armory, the largest public building in Spooner, and it proved none too large to accommodate the concourse who wished to pay their last respects to the deceased. Rev. J.T. Kneen of Cumberland conducted the simple services, making a short but masterful address from the standpoint of a friend. The business places and the schools were closed for the afternoon. The mayor and the city officers were present in a body. About 50 of the members of the American Legion and the Howitzer Co. attended in uniform, the following from their number being selected as pall bearers: Richard Meyer, Guy Paulson, Charles Marotta, Frank Bisbin, Harry McCarty, John Schricker. Beach Pearson and Maurice Costello acted as flower bearers. A number of county officers and many others from Shell Lake, Trego and other places attended.
