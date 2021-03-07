In Wisconsin, we have a criminal justice system that, despite its many flaws, fundamentally works well together especially at the broader policy and funding level. In 2019, the State Public Defender’s Office joined with the prosecutors, courts, and the Department of Justice to suggest a comprehensive funding plan to the Legislature. It was offered on the theory that the work we do is so interrelated that looking at funding for the system should be done comprehensively.
By and large, the effort was successful in putting together a well-balanced and thoughtful approach in working with policy makers at the state level.
