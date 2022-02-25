Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large group of chemicals commonly known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down. They have been used extensively in industry and consumer products since the 1950s. Their beneficial uses include things like non-stick surfaces for cookware, water- and stain-resistant fabrics and “long-lasting” cosmetics.
Unfortunately, the down side is they are suspected to contribute to serious health problems including cancer, increased cholesterol, infertility, thyroid disease and more severe COVID-19 outcomes. You may be surprised to know how common these chemicals are in your home and the environment, distributed by air emissions and surface water runoff. From the air, to soil, to water, to wildlife, PFAS are invasively widespread.
Other common uses of PFAS include:
> Stain-resistant carpets, upholstery and fabrics.
> Baby strollers and car seats.
> Coatings on some food packaging (especially microwave popcorn bags and fast food wrappers).
> Cleaning products.
> Some firefighting foams.
> Many industrial applications.
If you have a private well, Wisconsin DNR recommends annual testing.
As a reminder, bottled water is now regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.
Fish are believed to take in these chemicals from their food and the water. According to the DNR, “The DNR does not have a way to predict how much PFAS might be in any wild animal based solely upon PFAS in the environment. In other examples of chemicals that accumulate in the food chain, the highest source of exposure for people tends to be fish.”
This link provides more information about choosing fish to eat: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Fishing/consumption.
Some manufacturers have adopted policies to be PFAS-free. Forever chemicals are not listed on the label of cosmetics and personal care products, which makes it extremely difficult to know if any of these chemicals are in the products. When choosing makeup and other products, consider avoiding choices which indicate “long-lasting,” “smudge-proof” and simlilar descriptions.
The Wisconsin Department of Health and DNR are establishing PFAS health standards for drinking water, groundwater and surface water. There are a number of ongoing activities such as soil, water and wastewater testing and collaborating with other states, as well as a PFAS Action Committee and a Technical Advisory Group. Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order which directs the state to collaborate with municipalities to identify potential sources of PFAS, expand monitoring and inform the public as to PFAS in water. If you want to support more action on this topic, contact your legislators and get involved with groups such as the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters. Also, making careful product selectoin to avoid PFAS is important both for your family’s health and the long-term health of our soil, air, waters and wildlife.
