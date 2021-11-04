RICE LAKE– About an hour before the Spooner/Shell Lake Rails soccer team was scheduled to take the field in Rice Lake against the Warriors in the WIAA Division 3 Sectional Tournament, a light drizzle began to fall.

The rain got a bit heavier and was steady throughout the contest, but the soggy conditions did not impact the enthusiasm that the Rail fans had for their team. They filled their section, with umbrellas and waterproof suits, and cheered from start to finish.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments