If there were blue bloods in the world of bluegrass music, The Special Consensus would reign near the top of the list. This Grammy-nominated and Nashville-based band will share their contemporary take on bluegrass in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at The Park Center in Hayward.
The Special Consensus formed in Chicago in 1975 and has been known for their contemporary sound in their four decades of performing. Band leader and founder Greg Cahill is a recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and was inducted into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America Hall of Greats. Special Consensus has released 20 band recordings and received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.
