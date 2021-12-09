Wisconsin Lumberjacks receives check

Doug Lein (left), owner and coach of the Wisconsin Lumberjacks, greets Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. With Doug is Sophia Lein, Cindy Lein, and Spooner Mayor Gary Cuskey. Gov. Evers was at the Spooner Civic Center to present a $161,363 check to the Lumberjacks under the Minor League Sports Grant program. It means long-term survival for the team.

 BILL THORNLEY

SPOONER– When the Wisconsin Lumberjacks hockey team does well, it means the Spooner Civic Center and the community are doing well too.

Gov. Tony Evers visited the Spooner Civic Center on Dec. 7 and presented a check in the amount of $161,363 to owner and coach Doug Lein under the Minor League Sports Grant program, insuring that the team will survive and thrive for a long time.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments