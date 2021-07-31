...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL WISCONSIN COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 1. This advisory affects people in
all Wisconsin counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will continue to affect
northern Wisconsin. A secondary smoke plume will arrive in the wake
of a cold front Saturday afternoon and night. Elevated fine
particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result
in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,
and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
One woman is in custody and a man is recovering from stab wounds after police were called to a domestic disturbance near Glidden early Friday morning.
Police said they got a 911 call at 2:09 a.m. and dispatchers could hear only a man and woman screaming over the line. When dispatchers called the number back, a man in Shanagolden said he had been stabbed, police said.
