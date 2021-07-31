Police line

One woman is in custody and a man is recovering from stab wounds after police were called to a domestic disturbance near Glidden early Friday morning.

Police said they got a 911 call at 2:09 a.m. and dispatchers could hear only a man and woman screaming over the line. When dispatchers called the number back, a man in Shanagolden said he had been stabbed, police said.

