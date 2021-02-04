Weather Alert

...SNOW CONTINUES THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest today through early Friday morning and bring snow to much of the Northland, with the heaviest snow expected over northwest Wisconsin. Snow will be heavy at times during the day today, which will make travel difficult and hazardous at times. The system departs the region early Friday morning. However, lake- effect snow will continue over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. Dangerous wind chills will follow the snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Burnett, Washburn and Douglas Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&